Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356240 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition VF (3)