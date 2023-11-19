Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356240 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search