Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356240 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1625 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search