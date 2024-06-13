Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
