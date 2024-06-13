Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (44)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1611 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
