Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

