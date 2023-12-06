Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3318 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4244 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1610 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

