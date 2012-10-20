Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Flowers on the sides of the shield
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4464 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
