Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Flowers on the sides of the shield

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Flowers on the sides of the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Flowers on the sides of the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4464 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

