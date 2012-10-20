Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

