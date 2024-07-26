Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- GGN (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (27)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numision (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search