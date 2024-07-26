Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1618 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search