Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (7) XF (57) VF (35) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (22) PCGS (2)

