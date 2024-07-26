Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (133) AU (61) XF (426) VF (459) F (8) No grade (110) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (16) MS63 (20) MS62 (27) MS61 (22) MS60 (2) AU58 (20) AU55 (15) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (12) + (1) Service NGC (135) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (2)

Aurea (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (26)

CNG (3)

Coins.ee (16)

COINSNET (49)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (11)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Janas (10)

Katz (3)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (5)

Monety i Medale (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

N&N LONDON LTD (2)

Naumann (18)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (134)

Numimarket (42)

Numis Poland (6)

Numisbalt (101)

Numision (16)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (25)

Rauch (10)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (270)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stack's (5)

Stare Monety (23)

Stary Sklep (61)

Tempus (32)

Via (3)

WCN (178)

WDA - MiM (76)

Wójcicki (19)

Wu-eL (1)