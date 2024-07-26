Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

