Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

