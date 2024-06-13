Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
