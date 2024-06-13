Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (11) XF (98) VF (77) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (4) MS62 (10) MS61 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (5)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

GGN (11)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (20)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Naumann (3)

Niemczyk (30)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (9)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Numision (4)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (16)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (6)

Tempus (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (2)

WCN (42)

WDA - MiM (12)

Wójcicki (13)