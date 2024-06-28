Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
