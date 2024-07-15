Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
