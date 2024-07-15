Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
