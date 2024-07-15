Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (4) XF (60) VF (86) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Juno (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (15)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (21)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (40)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (7)