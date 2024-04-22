Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bows
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
