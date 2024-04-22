Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1623. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bows

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search