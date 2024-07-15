Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (294) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
