Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

