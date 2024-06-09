Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

