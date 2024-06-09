Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1618 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 11
