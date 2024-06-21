Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

