Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (10) XF (36) VF (21) F (1) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (6)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (35)

WDA - MiM (8)