Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1609 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
