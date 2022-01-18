Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

