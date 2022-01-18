Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rauch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search