Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1608 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)