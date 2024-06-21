Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search