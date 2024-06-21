Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

