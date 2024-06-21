Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1612 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
