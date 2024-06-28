Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (29) VF (44) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

GGN (6)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Marciniak (14)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (19)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Zeus Numismatics (1)