Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Double date

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" Double date - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" Double date - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
