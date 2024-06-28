Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Double date
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig". Double date. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
- GGN (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (14)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (19)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zeus Numismatics (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search