Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2194 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7342 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

