Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

