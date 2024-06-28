Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2194 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7342 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
