Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1622. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bows

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

