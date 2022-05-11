Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1622. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bows
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
