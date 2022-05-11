Ort (18 Groszy) 1622. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1622 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (3)