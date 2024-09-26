Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 80 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 80 Ducats 1621 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 80 Ducats 1621 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 282,54 g
  • Diameter 69 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 80 Ducats
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 80 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 80 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1400334 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 EUR
Poland 80 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Poland 80 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Ducats 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1621 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 80 Ducats Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search