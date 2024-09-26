Donative 80 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 80 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (2)