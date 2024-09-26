Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 80 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 80 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,300,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Ducats 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search