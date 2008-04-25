PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- MetalGold
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodSigismund III Vasa
- Denomination5 Ducat
- Year1621
- RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- MintBydgoszcz
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections