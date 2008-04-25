flag
5 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1621 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III VasaReverse 5 Ducat 1621 II VE - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodSigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination5 Ducat
  • Year1621
  • RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction WCN - May 11, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction WCN - May 11, 2019
SellerWCN
DateMay 11, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
78539 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
63250 $
Price in auction currency 63250 USD
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 6, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
SellerCNG
DateDecember 6, 2000
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
