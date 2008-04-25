5 Ducat 1621 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 with mark II VE. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

