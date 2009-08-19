Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 100 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 349,49 g
- Diameter 70 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 100 Ducats
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1800000 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
