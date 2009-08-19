Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 100 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 100 Ducats 1621 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 100 Ducats 1621 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 349,49 g
  • Diameter 70 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 100 Ducats
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1800000 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 USD
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 100 Ducats 1621 (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Ducats 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

