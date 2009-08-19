Donative 100 Ducats 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 100 Ducats 1621 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) F (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)