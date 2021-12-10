Ducat 1621 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1621 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)