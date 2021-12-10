Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1621 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1621 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
31874 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
69677 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
