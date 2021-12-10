Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1621 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1621 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1621 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1621 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland Ducat 1621 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
31874 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1621 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
69677 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1621 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1621 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

