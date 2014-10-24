5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 780,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

