5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 780,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
233898 $
Price in auction currency 780000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
157880 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
