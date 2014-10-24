Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 780,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
233898 $
Price in auction currency 780000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
157880 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1621 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

