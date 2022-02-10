Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition VF (6) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)