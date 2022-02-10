Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 20,18 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12197 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
12500 $
Price in auction currency 12500 USD
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1621 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search