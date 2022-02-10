Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12197 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
12500 $
Price in auction currency 12500 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
