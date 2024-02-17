Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

