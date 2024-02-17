Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
