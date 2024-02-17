Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1621 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
