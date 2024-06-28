Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

