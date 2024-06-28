Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

