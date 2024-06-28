Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,23 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1621 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 ... 7
