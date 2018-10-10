Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

