Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
