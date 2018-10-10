Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1621 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)