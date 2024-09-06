Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1599

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1599 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1599 Danzig
Ducat 1599 Danzig
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1599 Riga
Reverse Ducat 1599 Riga
Ducat 1599 Riga
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1599
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1599
1/2 Thaler 1599
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 407
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF Olkusz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 302
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P Poznań Mint
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 255
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Riga
Average price 60 $
Sales
3 100
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 Lithuania
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 269
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 250
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L Lublin Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L Lublin Mint
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1599
Reverse 1 Grosz 1599
1 Grosz 1599
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Poznań Mint
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P Poznań Mint
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Wschowa Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F Wschowa Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 Riga
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 63
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1599 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1599 Danzig
Denar 1599 Danzig
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar 1599
Reverse Denar 1599
Denar 1599
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1599 CWF
Reverse Denar 1599 CWF
Denar 1599 CWF
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search