Ducat 1599 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1599 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)