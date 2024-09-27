Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1599 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1599 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1599 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1599 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1599 "Riga" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1599 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

