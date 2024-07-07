3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1822 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

