Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1822 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (8)
- Janas (2)
- JMPG (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (29)
- Niemczyk (37)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (36)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Provenance Auctions (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (31)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (21)
- Tempus (2)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (14)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search