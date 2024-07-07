Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1822 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (8)
  • Janas (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (29)
  • Niemczyk (37)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (36)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Provenance Auctions (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (31)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (21)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (14)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1599 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search