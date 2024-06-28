Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (26)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1599 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search