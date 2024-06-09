Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (407)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

