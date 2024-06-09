6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

