Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (407)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
