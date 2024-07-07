Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,875. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
