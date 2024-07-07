Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,875. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

