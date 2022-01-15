Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1599 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1599 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1599 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
