Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (3)
- Grün (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- WCN (24)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search