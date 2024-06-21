Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • WCN (24)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

