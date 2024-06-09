Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (302)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
