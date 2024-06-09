Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (302)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
