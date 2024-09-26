Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
