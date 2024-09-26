6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.

Сondition XF (1)