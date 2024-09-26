Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 F "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1599 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

