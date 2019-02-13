Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1599 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1599 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1599 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1599 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1599 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1599 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1599 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1599 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

