Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1599 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1599 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Popular sections
