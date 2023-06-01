Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
