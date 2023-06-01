Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search