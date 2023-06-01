Schilling (Szelag) 1599 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8)