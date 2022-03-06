Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

