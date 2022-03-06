Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
