Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392013 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price

