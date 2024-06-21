Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392013 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search