Schilling (Szelag) 1599 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392013 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (19)