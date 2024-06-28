Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lublin Mint" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
