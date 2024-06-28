Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lublin Mint" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

