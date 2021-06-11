Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1599 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1599 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1599 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1599 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Denar 1599 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1599 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1599 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
