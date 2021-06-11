Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1599 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1599 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1599 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
