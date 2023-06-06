Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)