Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1599 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
Search