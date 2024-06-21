Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 285. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (20)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1599 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search