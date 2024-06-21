3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 285. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (15) XF (31) VF (29) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (20)

COINSNET (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Höhn (1)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (11)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

Tempus (3)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (5)