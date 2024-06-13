Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1599
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6999 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

