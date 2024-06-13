Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 IF L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1599
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1599 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6999 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
