Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1652

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Ducat 1652
Reverse 5 Ducat 1652
5 Ducat 1652
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Ducat 1652 AT
Reverse 5 Ducat 1652 AT
5 Ducat 1652 AT
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Ducat 1652 MW
Reverse 2 Ducat 1652 MW
2 Ducat 1652 MW
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Ducat 1652 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1652 AT
2 Ducat 1652 AT
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Ducat 1652 AT Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1652 AT Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1652 AT Portrait with Crown
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1652 MW Portrait with wreath
Reverse Ducat 1652 MW Portrait with wreath
Ducat 1652 MW Portrait with wreath
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1652 GR Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1652 GR Danzig
Ducat 1652 GR Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1652 MW
Reverse Thaler 1652 MW
Thaler 1652 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1652 AT
Reverse Thaler 1652 AT
Thaler 1652 AT
Average price 51000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler 1652 GR Danzig
Reverse Thaler 1652 GR Danzig
Thaler 1652 GR Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1652 MW
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1652 MW
1/2 Thaler 1652 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 CG
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Round shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Round shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Round shield
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 AT Straight shield
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 GR Danzig
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1652 Lithuania
Average price 9500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1652 Lithuania
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW
Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 MW
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR Danzig
Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR Danzig
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1652 GR Danzig
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Pultorak 1652 Lithuania
Reverse Pultorak 1652 Lithuania
Pultorak 1652 Lithuania Inscription "06"
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Pultorak 1652 Lithuania
Reverse Pultorak 1652 Lithuania
Pultorak 1652 Lithuania Inscription "60"
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1652 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1652 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1652 Lithuania
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652
Schilling (Szelag) 1652
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1652 Lithuania
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 237
Obverse Double Denar 1652 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1652 Lithuania
Double Denar 1652 Lithuania
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Denar 1652
Reverse Denar 1652
Denar 1652
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 1

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1652 CG Pattern
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1652 CG Pattern
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1652 CG Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
