Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (11)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- WCN (18)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
