Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

