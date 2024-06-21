Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1652 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

