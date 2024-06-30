Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2531 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
