Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1652
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2531 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1652 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

