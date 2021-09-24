Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1652 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1652
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1652 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
101842 $
Price in auction currency 400000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
