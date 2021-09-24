Thaler 1652 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1652 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

